Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction

Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.

It was a chance for car enthusiasts to gather and bid on luxury collector cars.

The event was held at the Callie Curling Club.

Many took part in the auction, including local bidders, bidders online and around the world.

Officials anticipated thousands took part in the event. Des Plewman, auctioneer and owner of Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions explained the set up of the event.

“The big thing is, the auction business now, so many auctions are going online. This is a live event. The place is fully licensed today and there is a canteen here today. We've got a great sound system. We are doing a live event and that is how we are going to keep it,” he said on Saturday.

The cars that were up for auction ranged anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000 in price.

Coast2Coast held their annual car auction event in Regina on Saturday. (Angela Stewart / CTV Regina) Plewman said he has been auctioning vehicles for many years and this is a great way to connect with people everywhere.

"My two passions in life, one is auctioneering, I have been doing that for over 30 years, doing the collector cars is my second passion, so I get to put the two together,” he said.

Besides all the cars that were up for bid, there were many pieces of memorabilia that was up for grabs including car parts, a vintage gas pump, and much more.