Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
To celebrate the milestone, the nation held a gathering on the property of the care home, inviting guests from around the area.
The 40 bed care home was established in 1999. When it opened, it was the first of its kind - First Nations owned and operated for First Nations people.
The facility, which overlooks Echo Lake, is an essential part of the community, housing their essential knowledge keepers.
“As elders, they are affirmation of our identity. They pass on that knowledge we talk about. They are important to us in our governance structure to all nations,” said Roger Redman, the Chief of Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation.
Over its 25 year history, hundreds of people have stayed in Lakeview Lodge. Many families from the nation have been impacted by what is offered at the facility. People from over 60 First Nations in the province have also called the place home.
“We were fortunate to provide that care to them and be a home for them. In a way take them in as our own family,” said Redman.
Angela Redman, the Director of Lakeview Lodge, said they will continue to serve their community and beyond. She hopes others see the importance of care homes in Indigenous communities.
“A facility like this would be beneficial to every First Nation because you want to keep your people at home. I would encourage all First Nations, do what you can, keep your families at home,” she said.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in men's 800 metres at Paris Olympics
Canada's Marco Arop has claimed Olympic silver in the men's 800 metres on Saturday at Stade de France after being edged at the finish line by Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman
The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Lifeline services resume after Canada-wide overnight outage
Lifeline Canada's operations have returned to normal after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance.
Court voids inquiry that led to bronze for American Jordan Chiles, doesn't say who should get medal
The Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry that led to Olympic bronze on the floor exercise for American gymnast Jordan Chiles, opening the door for Romania's Ana Barbosu to replace Chiles as bronze medalist.
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police investigating 2 overnight collisions
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shut down some areas of the city after two serious collisions took place overnight.
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
Alberta closing long COVID clinics, patients worry what's next
Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing, leaving some patients worried for what's next.
Owen Hart Foundation gives away thousands of backpacks to children in need
When the Owen Hart Foundation started its Backpack Giveaway Day about seven years ago, they were able to donate 150 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, dental hygiene gear and stuffed animals to kids in need.
Red Line closed from Anderston to 39 Avenue for weekend maintenance work
Calgary Transit is continuing its maintenance and repair work this weekend on the Red Line, with stations between Anderson Road and 39 Avenue closed.
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
One person being treated for exposure to bat rabies in Hamilton
A Hamilton resident is receiving treatment after being exposed to a bat with rabies, health officials say.
No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
Impacts of Debby's rainfall minor with some exceptions: City of Ottawa
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
After the historic Montreal storm, here are some steps for filing an insurance claim
After the historic rainstorm on Friday, thousands of residents in the greater Montreal region and beyond flooded renovation and restoration companies with desperate pleas for help. Unfortunately for some, the damage may exceed their insurance maximums and there are steps to take immediately to help expediate the process.
Removal of collapsed crane at Vancouver fire site could take 2 weeks, officials say
Everyone displaced by the massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood earlier this week will be able to return home Saturday, if their home is still standing, but it could still be two weeks before 41st Avenue reopens to traffic.
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
Mount Seymour Little League team turns heads at Junior League Baseball World Series
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Police investigating assault in Listowel
Perth County OPP is investigating an assault that took place in downtown Listowel early Saturday morning.
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Small farm animals killed in structure fire in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police and North Huron fire crews responded to a fire at a property on Jamestown Road.
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Katie Vincent's sprint canoe gold gives Canada record medal haul at Paris Games
Katie Vincent rewrote the record book multiple times as she surged over the finish line in the women's 200-metre sprint canoe final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.