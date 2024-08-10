REGINA
    Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation

    Lakeview Lodge is celebrating 25 years of operation.
    Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.

    To celebrate the milestone, the nation held a gathering on the property of the care home, inviting guests from around the area.

    The 40 bed care home was established in 1999. When it opened, it was the first of its kind - First Nations owned and operated for First Nations people.

    The facility, which overlooks Echo Lake, is an essential part of the community, housing their essential knowledge keepers.

    “As elders, they are affirmation of our identity. They pass on that knowledge we talk about. They are important to us in our governance structure to all nations,” said Roger Redman, the Chief of Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation.

    Over its 25 year history, hundreds of people have stayed in Lakeview Lodge. Many families from the nation have been impacted by what is offered at the facility. People from over 60 First Nations in the province have also called the place home.

    “We were fortunate to provide that care to them and be a home for them. In a way take them in as our own family,” said Redman.

    Angela Redman, the Director of Lakeview Lodge, said they will continue to serve their community and beyond. She hopes others see the importance of care homes in Indigenous communities.

    “A facility like this would be beneficial to every First Nation because you want to keep your people at home. I would encourage all First Nations, do what you can, keep your families at home,” she said. 

