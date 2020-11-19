REGINA -- Carmichael Outreach is seeking toy donations to fulfill their annual holiday gift campaign.

The organization runs mainly on donations, but this year, toy donations have been minimal.

“Right now it’s a little slow … I have people who are collecting toys right now, but I don’t think it’s going to be enough,” Shawna Semaganis, the Food Recovery Program Coordinator with Carmichael Outreach, said.

Carmichael Outreach annually holds a celebration where gifts are given to children from Santa. The parents register the children beforehand and Carmichael Outreach assigns an age appropriate gift.

COVID-19 has made this celebration not possible.

Due to current restrictions, there has not been many children around the outreach centre. Semaganis hopes the gift giving day will bring them out.

Although this has been a year of significant change, Carmichael Outreach is working hard to bring some normalcy to their clients.

“Santa will be here all day and he will be at the top of the stairwell. He won’t be in contact with any of the kids, he will just wave,” Semaganis said.

Carmichael Outreach is hoping to have all toy gift donations in by December 11 so that they are wrapped and ready to be handed out by December 13. The organization is asking that all toy donations be unopened.