Carmichael Outreach has received a construction permit from the city, bringing the group one step closer to moving into its new location.

The non-profit announced on Facebook that it will soon be able to start construction on the former legion located at St. John St. and 12th Ave. The building has been vacant for over a decade in Regina’s Heritage community.

The centre will allow the group to improve services to its clients, with more room for necessary programming.

"Our permits have finally been approved to get our new community centre up and running so we're really excited about that,” Rochelle Berednyi told CTV Morning Live. “We are still fundraising for that project as well, but we are really excited to see the ball rolling on that."

City Council approved the relocation of Carmichael Outreach Inc. in February 2017. The organization hopes to have the building constructed by early next year.