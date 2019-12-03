REGINA -- The newly renovated Carmichael Outreach facility is set to open its doors on Monday, following work that began in 2017.

"Have finally been given the okay to start moving in,” Rochelle Berenyi of Carmichael Outreach said. “We are all really excited."

Since the organization bought the building back in 2017, it has been fundraising and accepting donations to pay for the building and renovations.

"We will finally have that stability and that security and that’s such an important part of having a home which is what we are calling this building, it’s our forever home,” Berenyi said. “Having that stability and that security can make such a huge difference in being able to do the things that we want to do and be able to support people the way we need too."

Some unique features of the space include laundry and shower facilities, a free boutique and cultural spaces. It also has the start of a commercial kitchen for its food recovery program. The kitchen can serve about 300 meals a day six days a week.

"We'll be able to prepare more meals, store more food donations, as well as offer classes,” Berenyi said. “We can offer nutrition courses as well as things like food safe courses. And the other big thing is we'll be able to serve meals indoors."