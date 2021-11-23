Carmichael Outreach reports break-in and theft of computers, donation money

REGINA -

Carmichael Outreach announced on social media that the centre was robbed sometime over the weekend.

The non-profit’s post on Monday night said the organization’s location at 1510 12th Ave. was broken into and laptops and money were allegedly taken.

No one was injured, but the safe which contained donation money awaiting deposit were reportedly stolen. The organization said some of the money was earmarked for future fundraisers.

The post noted staff were “disheartened knowing that the thieves likely knew that we are a non-profit and work with the vulnerable in the community.”

The post added Carmichael Outreach will continue to provide the organization’s family with the care they need through the holiday season and beyond.