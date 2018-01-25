

It’s a group known for working with Regina’s homeless. But, Carmichael Outreach may soon be without a home.

Carmichael Outreach is currently in a temporary location, but the lease is about to expire.

The charity was planning to move into its new building on 12th Avenue, but it’s not going to be renovated in time. Renovations are running behind schedule, mainly due to donations for the renovations falling behind as well. The new building won’t be ready until the fall.

The group needs to be out of its temporary home at the end of March. So, the search is on for a new temporary location.

“April 1 until we can get into that new space – hopefully early fall,” said Rochelle Berenyi with Carmichael Outreach. “So, we are looking for somewhere that, preferably, we can keep all of our operations together.”

The charity hopes to stay close to downtown in order to maintain its current level programming. To do that, Carmichael needs room for office space, programming space and a kitchen.

While it may be difficult to track down a space, the group is hopeful it can be out of its current site by the time its lease expires on March 31.

With files from CTV Regina's Dale Hunter