Carmichael Outreach unable to accept donations due to overflow
Carmichael Outreach is dealing with an overflow of donations. (Facebook: Carmichael Outreach)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:01PM CST
REGINA -- Carmichael Outreach has advised it is currently unable to accept donations following an overflow of generosity.
In a Facebook post, the organization it has seen “amazing generosity” and that volunteers are overwhelmed with donations to sort through.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 306-757-2235 ext. 2.