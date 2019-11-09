

Kayleen Sawatzky, CTV News Regina





REGINA -- A team of around 40 volunteers helped package thousands of letters to help raise money for Carmichael Outreach on Saturday.

The “Christmas Appeal” fundraiser has raised around $40,000 to $50,000 in previous years, and Carmichael can use every dollar they can this holiday with a move into their new building set for early December.

The new space will help them offer more programs to the community, like serving meals and laundry and shower programs.

“It's a lot larger than where we've been before, which means we'll be able to have a lot more people, on site any given time,” said Rochelle Berenyi, the communications, advocacy and projects officer for Carmichael Outreach.

Some volunteers came to stuff the envelopes by themselves, and others brought their whole family along to help the shelter.

“It's a good feeling,” said Gianina Burnard, a letter stuffing volunteer. “Some people use our services and this is their way of giving back, others are just looking to help support us even more than what they already do and it's amazing."

These letters will be distributed throughout the community on November 23.