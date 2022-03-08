Carnduff, Sask. man killed in collision with train
A 42-year-old Carnduff man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train at an uncontrolled crossing northwest of Hitchcock, Sask., RCMP said.
Estevan RCMP said it was called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, in a news release.
The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said his family has been notified.
The road was initially closed, but has been reopened. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
Hitchcock is about 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Energy emergency developing, spawned by the war in Ukraine
Canada talks a good game at these critical times but our failure to step up to the plate with respect to our NATO obligations speaks volumes about our lack of action to back up our brave words, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
‘I might have to drop out’: Worries rise for some international Ukrainian students in Canada
International students from Ukraine are facing issues with contacting their families and accessing funds from home, along with the trauma of a war in their home country. Some say that universities aren’t doing enough to support them.
The head of Russia's space agency and a former U.S. astronaut have been arguing on social media
Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Russia's space agency, had a very public argument with a former American astronaut following the implementation of sanctions against Russia.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
Winnipeg
-
3 in hospital; 80 vehicles involved in series of crashes closing McGillivray Boulevard
Winnipeg police say three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes involving around 80 vehicles closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
Icy conditions, poor visibility close Perimeter, Trans-Canada highways
The province has closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility.
Calgary
-
'Players are our players, our family': Sutter disagrees that Russian NHL players should be suspended
Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian-born NHL players face mounting pressure to step away from the league.
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Calgary police investigate afternoon shooting reported in Redstone
Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in the community of Redstone on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton city councillors cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, after the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local governments to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week
The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Former Spruce Grove mortgage broker who assaulted 2 girls sentenced to 24 months probation
A former Spruce Grove mortgage broker has admitted to assaulting two girls and has been sentenced to 24 months probation.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement ahead of top doctor's COVID-19 update Wednesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Wednesday alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott amid speculation that the province could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
-
Toronto police warn residents about 'grandparents scam' costing people thousands of dollars
Toronto police are warning grandparents in the city to be aware of a scam that has cost victims’ millions of dollars this year.
Ottawa
-
Life in the Ottawa Valley as seen at the gas pumps
The rising cost of gas is affecting rural life in eastern Ontario in different ways than in the city.
-
Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
-
Ottawa police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
Daughter of Langley, B.C., woman murdered in 1998 furious her mother's killer wants parole
In the days following her mother’s April 1998 murder, Rupy Sidhu spoke to the media pleading for information about the killer or killers who shot Baljit Kondolay in the driveway of their Langley, B.C., home.
-
Chip Wilson reveals he has rare genetic disorder, donates $100M to finding cure
The founder of athletic wear firm Lululemon Athletica is donating $100 million to help find the cure for a rare genetic disorder.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police say
Police in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
-
Phase out dependence on oil to deal with rising gas price 'crisis': experts
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting spike in oil prices, some politicians are calling for the removal of taxes on gasoline or the revival of fossil fuel projects like LNG Quebec or Keystone XL. However, experts point out that we should rather be free of oil to better deal with this kind of crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health: BCCDC
Across the province, only one death related to the illness was confirmed over the past 24 hours.
-
Convoy opposed to COVID-19 mandates will 'occupy' Victoria for months, says organizer
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
-
Ferry between Sidney, Washington state not returning this spring
A passenger ferry between Sidney, B.C., and Washington state will not be returning this spring, and is unlikely to operate this summer, according to the Town of Sidney.
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
Sudbury encampment poses electrical safety concerns
There are two tents set up by a cement wall bedside a high voltage area in downtown Sudbury and the city confirms an electrical box has been tampered with.
-
Northern politicians say more work needed to get women in politics
Several female politicians across northern Ontario say we're moving too slow when it comes to ensuring equitable representation for women in political positions.
Kitchener
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.