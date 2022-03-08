Carnduff, Sask. man killed in collision with train

A 42-year-old Carnduff man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train at an uncontrolled crossing northwest of Hitchcock, Sask., RCMP said.

Estevan RCMP said it was called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, in a news release.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said his family has been notified.

The road was initially closed, but has been reopened. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Hitchcock is about 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.