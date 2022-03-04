Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation raising addiction awareness
Many from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation got together Friday to raise awareness surrounding addictions and drug use in their community.
The day resonated with 15-year-old Mykayla Huntinghawk, who no longer lives with her mother who is struggling with an addiction.
“I have not talked to her in a long time, but now I feel so much better that I am not around her and her addiction,” Huntinghawk said.
Having a day to raise awareness about addiction has motivated Huntinghawk to not go down the same path as her mom.
“I didn’t follow a path, I didn’t go down the steps she did,” said Huntinghawk. “I didn’t do anything like that. I’m going to be the best person I can be to not become her.”
Cheif Brady O’Watch grew up surrounded by addiction because of the lack of programs and funding available. He knew certain resources like a community centre could help.
“I don’t want my nieces, my nephews, my cousins and any youth in my First Nation to grow up with what I went through,” O’Watch said.
Last year Carry the Kettle officially opened up their community youth centre to provide the community with extra curricular activities.
“What I’m proud about is our school and how the youth centres and the youth mentors were here to help the youth in our school and how they walk hand-in-hand to help our kids,” said O’Watch.
Della Thompson is one of the youth workers at the centre and hopes that Friday’s event makes youth think before they use.
“Each youth in that hall knows somebody who is using or their friends or someone we’ve lost in our community are affected by them (drugs),” Thompson said.
Friday’s event has helped show Huntinghawk there are resources available to help her cope with her situation.
“When I was younger I never really talked about how I felt (and) I kept it to myself,” said Huntinghawk. “Now I can talk about how I feel.”
Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is about 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: U.S. Embassy calls power plant attack war crime
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk to U.S. senators on a video conference call Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy.
White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is personal for Chrystia Freeland
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been at the forefront of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and for her, this crisis hits a little differently.
Scented room spray from Walmart led to 2 U.S. deaths: study
A scented room spray sold at 55 Walmart stores in the U.S. led to two deaths and two serious illnesses, according to a new study.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon travel agency warns people going to Europe to take caution amid Ukraine invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting words of caution from a Saskatoon travel agency for those planning trips to Europe in the coming days and months.
Winnipeg
-
'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety
A world-renowned orchestra conductor says he saw first-hand the desperation and pain of those fleeing Ukraine—but with it he saw courage, determination, and belief.
-
Manitobans can now sign up to house Ukrainian refugees
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the two-week mark, Manitobans can now offer to help displaced families.
-
Canada’s oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Elva, Man. being dismantled and disseminated
A piece of the past can become yours as a prairie landmark is set to be taken down.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
'Ban coal mining right now': Alberta country star says province needs to do more
The Kenney government says it is renewing restrictions on coal mining operations in the Rocky Mountains but activists, including singer Corb Lund, say that's not what Albertans were looking for.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aid
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
-
Alberta to prioritize permanent residency applications, waives fees for displaced Ukrainians
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Government of Alberta will accelerate applications for permanent residency from Ukrainian nationals.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Running out of smartphone storage? Here's how to get more
Here are some practical tips on how to free up your phone's storage.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Gatineau woman returns to Ukraine to aid in war against Russia
Virginia Dronova, 39, tells CTV News Ottawa she returned to Ukraine five days before the invasion.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. reports 8 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall below 500
Another eight deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in British Columbia, the government announced Friday as the number of test-positive patients in hospital dropped below 500.
-
BC Prosecution Service says Kelowna RCMP leader has apologized for 'grossly inaccurate' statements
The BC Prosecution Service says the officer in charge of Kelowna RCMP has apologized for comments she made at a city council meeting earlier this week that the service says were "grossly inaccurate."
-
Tuition deferrals possible for Russian UBC students impacted by sanctions
The University of British Columbia is encouraging international students from Russia to reach out for help if the sanctions imposed in response to their home country's invasion of Ukraine have left them financially vulnerable.
Montreal
-
Montreal hockey player recounts harrowing escape from Ukraine
"I'm sleeping. At 5 a.m., I hear ‘boom!’ You never hear that strong of a sound. It was so loud that I woke up," 30-year-old Eliezer Sherbatov said after returning home from Ukraine.
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; man arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. A Quebec man was arrested.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Products made on Vancouver Island see boost in sales with local shopping campaign
As current economic conditions squeeze our wallets, shopping seasonal and local may be key to saving money – and for these island businesses, a renewed focus on local foods can mean they can grow.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."
-
Island Health reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Nova Scotia's state of emergency will end March 20; 4 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police find missing Quebec child east of Sudbury, one arrest made
The search for a missing Quebec toddler ended safely Thursday night at a northern Ontario motel as police took one man into custody.
-
North Bay auto shop incident being investigated
North Bay Police officers and fire crews were called to an auto shop on Cassells Street Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery services
Sudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
Kitchener
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
Premier Doug Ford talked housing prices and weighed in on the ongoing review at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board during a recent visit to a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira.
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.