Case of COVID-19 identified at Plainsview School in Regina
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 10:58AM CST
Empty teachers desk at the front of an empty classroom. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
REGINA -- Regina Public Schools has announced that an individual at Plainsview School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school board said school staff have informed close contacts of the person who tested positive.
The affected class has been closed until Nov. 20. Students in this class will be able to return to school on Nov. 23.
All other students not in the affected class can return to school on Nov. 16.
