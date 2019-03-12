

CTV Regina





The case of the man charged in Regina’s first homicide in 2019 has been adjourned to the end of March.

Christopher Braun is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Morris Poitras.

Braun appeared briefly by video on Tuesday morning.

More than 20 people wore “Justice for Moe” t-shirts in the courtroom. Morris’ younger sister Chenoa says her brother’s death sheds light on a growing issue of violence in Regina.

“We’re trying to raise awareness and get justice for my brother,” she said. He didn’t deserve this and it’s tragic it had to be him. We just want to get the word out that gun violence, gang violence and drugs is not the way to live.”

Braun is scheduled to appear in court again on March 26.