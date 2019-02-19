

CTV Regina





A Regina man accused in the city’s first homicide of 2019 will appear in court again in March.

Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, was arrested on Friday in relation to the death of 27-year-old Morris Poitras.

Poitras was found dead on Thursday morning in the 800 block of Montague Street.

Braun has been charged with second-degree murder in the death. He appeared by video on Tuesday morning. The case has been adjourned to March 5.