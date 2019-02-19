Case of Regina’s first homicide adjourned to March
Police are blocking an alley in North Central Regina (Creeson Agecoutay / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:43AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:51AM CST
A Regina man accused in the city’s first homicide of 2019 will appear in court again in March.
Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, was arrested on Friday in relation to the death of 27-year-old Morris Poitras.
Poitras was found dead on Thursday morning in the 800 block of Montague Street.
Braun has been charged with second-degree murder in the death. He appeared by video on Tuesday morning. The case has been adjourned to March 5.