Cases of COVID-19 reported at Indian Head Elementary School
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 11:05AM CST
The Prairie Valley School Division has announced three people at Indian Head Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
REGINA -- The Prairie Valley School Division has announced three people at Indian Head Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school is transitioning to online learning, the school division said. The Indian Head High School will also be transitioning to online learning.
Students will be able to return to school on Nov. 30
