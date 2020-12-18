REGINA -- 327 employees from Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw have received layoff notices which take effect Monday, 238 unionized workers and 89 non-union employees will be impacted.

The layoffs come as the two government operated casinos prepare to temporarily close at midnight, Friday night.

Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation spokesperson Shanna Schulhauser said the temporary layoffs are being made under the public emergency provisions in the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

Casinos and bingo halls have been ordered to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 251 additional permanent employees have been off the job since March.

“Sask. Gaming Is being met with even greater challenges than we were at the end of March and this has resulted in the corporation needing to make some considerable changes, not just to gaming floor and back of house staff and management, but also to corporate staff too,” Schulhauser said.

The layoffs are for the duration of the 28 day government order, but that order could be extended.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) will also comply with the public health order and close its facilities.

SIGA operates seven casinos in the province but has not publicly announced any layoff plans.