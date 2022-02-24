Cathedral Committee petitioning to speed up removal of lead water pipes

More than 170 signatures have been collected for an on going petition calling on the city of Regina to speed up the removal of lead water pipes.

The petition has been organized on behalf of the Cathedral Village Committee

“So we have launched this petition because we want the city to get the lead out of our water in a timely fashion, five years instead of 15,” said resident Florence Stratton.

Heather Dedman is a healthcare worker who is also on the committee called “Get the lead out”.

She is worried about the health concerns caused by lead pipes, especially for kids.

“Children under the age of five (have) their blood brain barriers still developing, their neurological systems are still developing and it puts them at a high risk for those negative developmental effects,” said Dedman.

Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk said the city approved a 15 year time line because of costs and the coordination of work.

Adding that repair times and locations could delay it further.

“It is not just replacing lines, but then also repairing the roadwork and sidewalks after,” Studnichuk said.

Kim Onrait with the city of Regina echoed Stadnichuk, citing Regina’s short construction season.

“As you reduce the years, you increase the disruption in the community,” said Onrait

Stadnichuk said councillors did put forward a 10 year timeline for the project, but that motion was rejected.

They could follow other city centres like Saskatoon's 10 year project, but it would require federal funding.