Residents of 15th Ave. in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood welcomed a rain-induced break to constant construction.

City crews are relining several kilometres of underground sewer line along 15th Ave. from McTavish St. to Reynolds St.

“Last night it was loud through the night,” resident Donna Smith said.

“It’s the pipes that make it so that we can’t drive out of our street,” resident Dennie Fornwald said. “ If someone’s in a wheelchair they have to go 10 blocks out of their way.”

Ward 3 councilor Andrew Stevens expressed concern on social media.

Lots of calls lately from @CathedralAreaCA residents who are being woken up by middle of the night construction along 15th avenue. Both the RPS and OHS have been notified. I hope to have a response shortly about what’s going on with these contractors #YQR @CityofRegina — Andrew Stevens (@astevensward3) June 19, 2019

The City of Regina responded in a written statement.

“Work is occurring 24 hours, seven days a week, weather dependent, to reduce the time required to complete work.”