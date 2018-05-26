Cathedral Village Arts Festival wraps up in the Queen City
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:14PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:15PM CST
Saturday was the final day of the annual Cathedral Village Arts Festival, which attracted hundreds of people to 13th Avenue in the Queen City.
The market offered everything from live music, to paintings, to a delicious variety of tasty treats and street food.
Those who have attended have said the festival is a way to showcase local talent and to take pride in what the city has to offer.
This year’s theme was ‘expect the unexpected.’