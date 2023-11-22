Cattle auction draws producers to Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

Producers from near and far were drawn to the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina to take part in a cattle auction.

The sound of a cattle auction is one which can be heard very often throughout the Agribition. While the sale itself may happen in a snap, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye.

“It’s a year round process, it includes breeding, calving, and also getting them ready and trained which is a whole process in itself,” said producer Adrian Byman.

Byman, along with her family, are some of many producers who saw their work come to fruition at the cattle auction after months of preparation.

“It runs in the family, as soon as we’re calving, we’re thinking, ‘What calves could we show, what are the top of our herd, what do we wanna bring out and how do we wanna display our farm?” said Byman.

However, it’s not just the producers who put in the long hours. Auctioneer Don Oberg has been in the business for 30 years, and he explains that speaking at lightning speed doesn’t come without practice. He attended a two-week intensive, training 12-14 hour days to master the craft.

“They teach you everything from not only how to say the numbers, but also how to control your voice, learning how to control your breathing to be able to pronounce the words properly without running out of air, a lot of tongue twisters early in the process,” said Oberg.

Byman explained what people might be paying attention to when deciding to bid.

“We look at their hooves, we want a thick heel so it proves kind of how long they’ll last in your herd and if you’re looking at a heifer calf compared to a bred too you might wanna look at their utter quality and their front shoulders and their hips,” he said.

Wednesday’s auction saw many successful sales, and Oberg emphasised that anyone is welcomed at a cattle auction, even if they are not looking to go home with a new fluffy friend.

“It’s a great social activity, there’s anywhere from 200-1,000 people at sales they get to visit and it’s cool to listen, and it’s cool to see what everything is bringing. It keeps you really market aware, they’re a great day out. I say that every day is a good day for an auction sale,” said Oberg.

As the largest cattle show in the country, Agribition has cattle auctions held each day featuring different breeds.