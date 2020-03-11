REGINA -- Hundreds of students from across Saskatchewan gathered at the Legislative Building Wednesday to voice their displeasure about the cancellations of extracurricular activities in schools.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced it would be implementing sanctions, that would block teachers from supervising extracurricular activities, if a deal was not reached in its labour dispute with the province.

As per the sanctions, the teachers will no longer be able to volunteer their time beyond 15 minutes before or after school starting Thursday, ceasing all out of school activities.

Indian Head Student Athlete Hunter Watson spearheaded the rally with a Facebook post on Monday, after she found out her basketball team would not get to move forward in the playoffs.

“I kind of see the whole situation as a triangle. There are the teachers, there’s the government, and then there’s the students,” said Watson. “I’m just standing on the student side, but we’re caught in the cross fire between two groups of adults that are talking.”

“By coming here today I just want everyone to see that there’s young faces here that this is affecting.”

The students' message also made its way into the Legislative Assembly for Question Period on Wednesday afternoon.

“At the end of the day, kids aren’t going to be able to participate in Hoopla, because of a decision the union has made. So I think it’s fair that the people of Saskatchewan understand that,” said Minister of Education Gord Wyant.

“[Wyant] has accused teachers of walking away from kids, that’s what he said in the Legislature and we know that the folks that have been walking away from kids in Saskatchewan is the Sask. Party,” Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP said.

The Provincial Basketball Championship tournament is one of the many casualties of the impending STF imposed sanctions.

Since an agreement was not reached by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletics Association announced that high school basketball playoffs would be cancelled.

“It’s something I’ll always remember for the rest of my life,” said Olivia, a basketball player at Riffel High School. "I’ll remember that year I wasn’t able to go to Hoopla because the government couldn’t get along with the teachers."

The Government of Saskatchewan tabled a new offer to the STF on Wednesday afternoon.

The STF sent a response in a statement later that day, saying the government is “undermining collective bargaining” by focusing on salary instead of needs relating to class complexity.

“Students are paying the price for government’s underfunding,” said Patrick Maze, President of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation. “These are serious issues that need to be addressed with real solutions. Government has the power and means to solve this problem, it just needs the will.”