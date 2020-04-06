ESTEVAN -- Explosions and a fire at Estevan's Regens Metals were caught on camera on Monday morning.

Police and fire crews remained at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Connor Barnstable witnessed the fire and says he caught two of three explosions on camera.

“It was really loud, it was really clear,” Barnstable said. “I haven’t heard something that loud in person or felt something like that in person.”

Regens Metals is in the east end of Estevan. Barnstable works at a shop about 150 metres away and said he could feel the heat from the fire.

“You could literally feel it right on your face and kind of made me back up and you can see in the video, I started walking back,” he said. “It was pretty crazy.”

The cause of the fire and damage to the building is under investigation.

CTV News Regina has reached out to Regens Metals for a comment.