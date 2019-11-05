Caught on camera: Video shows semi-truck travelling wrong way down Regina Bypass
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:02PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:15PM CST
REGINA -- This video shows the last of three commercial trucks travelling southbound on the wrong side of the newly opened Regina Bypass.
Lyle Selzer witnessed the incident, and told CTV News that three trucks turned against “Do Not Enter” signs from Highway 33 and merged onto the wrong side of the bypass.
He said one truck made the wrong turn, and two others followed.
The Regina Bypass officially opened to traffic on Oct. 29.