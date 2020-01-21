REGINA -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has charged a man with involvement in “exploiting work permit exemptions afforded to certain temporary foreign workers.”

Gurpreet Singh, 34, allegedly impersonated charities by selling fake job offer letters for profit, for individuals trying to enter or remain in Canada.

He is formally charged with misrepresenting material facts in an immigration matter, counselling others to misrepresent material facts in an immigration matter, committing forgery by knowingly making false employment letters that were used to support immigration applications and dealing forged employment letters as if they were genuine.

The alleged offenses took place between June 2016 and November 2018. The investigation began after a fake job offer letter was presented at a port of entry.

The CBSA uncovered 34 applications that were linked to fraudulent job offer letters.

Singh will appear in court on Thursday in Saskatoon.