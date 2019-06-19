

A white BBQ sauce from Alabama - with its zesty kick - works wonders on fish and seafood.

For a great fish selection, go to Pacific Fresh Fish on facebook.

To find Be a Kitchen Hero premium spice blends and rubs, go to www.beakitchenhero.com

Makes 1 side of salmon and several skewers of seafood

1 cedar plank soaked for 4-6 hours

1 whole side of salmon, skin on

12 large shrimp

12 large scallops

Alabama BBQ Sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp yellow ballpark mustard

½ tsp creamed horseradish

Be a Kitchen Hero ‘Rusty Sled Use-it-with-Everything Blend’

Be a Kitchen Hero ‘Twisted Snowshoe Cajun-style Seasoning’

Preheat BBQ with all burners lit.

Whisk together the sauce ingredients.

Turn off the centre burners. Spray the cedar plank with cooking spray. Lay the fish, flesh side up, onto the cedar plank. Brush on the salmon with the Alabama BBQ sauce. Sprinkle with a generous amount of Rusty Sled seasoning. Set the plank on the UNLIT burners. Close the lid and let the fish cook for about 10-15 minutes, depending on the heat of your BBQ and the thickness of the fish.

Meanwhile, thread the shrimp and scallops onto skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak them along with the cedar plank. Brush with the Alabama BBQ sauce then sprinkle with the Rusty Sled or the Twisted Snowshoe. Place the skewers over direct heat. Grill until slightly charred and cooked through.