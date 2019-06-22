Current conditions throughout central and southeastern Saskatchewan are favourable for the development of funnel clouds, according to Environment Canada.

A weather advisory was issued for the cities of Regina and Saskatoon, and stretches from the Prince Albert area to the southeast corner of the province. Affected areas are shown in grey on the map, and a full list of advisories can be found on the Environment Canada website.

According to Environment Canada, these types of funnel clouds can be created by a weak rotation under growing clouds, or weak thunder storms. These types of rotations are usually not a danger near the ground, but the alert said there is a chance the clouds could intensify and become a weak land spout tornado.

These types of tornados do not usually cause a significant amount of damage, but can still be dangerous. But Environment Canada said they can be strong enough to cause damage to trees, roofs and toss debris short distances.

If a funnel cloud is sighted, people are warned to prepare to take shelter. These clouds can appear with little or no warning.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for Leader, Gull Lake, Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Swift Current, Herbett, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky Lake. Another 10 to 20 mm of rain are expected to fall on Saturday, which will total 50 mm or more combined with Friday’s rainfall totals.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected in these areas through Sunday, however a significant amount of rain is not expected after Saturday.