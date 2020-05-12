CF Snowbirds to fly from Brandon to Moose Jaw
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:57AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:22PM CST
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly in the team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, over Fredericton, on Sunday,May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
MOOSE JAW -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly from Brandon, Man. to their home in Moose Jaw as part of a series of fly pasts happening across Canada.
The Snowbirds are set to depart Brandon at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday morning, and will arrive at 15 Wing Moose Jaw around 1:30 p.m.
The Snowbirds will head to Regina later this week after stopping at their home base in Moose Jaw for a couple of days.