REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially locked up one of Cody Fajardo’s favourite targets.

The team announced Friday Shaq Evans will be back with the green and white on a one-year extension through the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old wide receiver out of Inglewood, Calif. was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 11 and has been with the team since 2018.

Evans was the top receiver on the Riders last season, becoming a CFL All-Star thanks to an effort that included 72 receptions for 1,334 receiving yards and five touchdowns.