

CTV Regina





The CFL and CFL Players’ Association have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, the league announced Wednesday.

The agreement will be in place through the end of the 2021 season.

“Our new agreement speaks to positive growth for our League and a renewed investment in our players. We have an exciting future ahead of us and people around the world will see us build it together. I want to thank our players, teams and fans for their patience and let them know that I share their enthusiasm for the start of football season,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release posted on the CFL’s website.

Negotiations for the new agreement began in March and the two sides reached an agreement on May 15.

There were reports that negotiations had broken down over the weekend. Both the CFL and CFLPA said there was a discrepancy between the two sides that was worked out.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed on May 18, according to the CFL.

The Riders training camp began over the weekend and is scheduled to continue into the coming weeks in Saskatoon.