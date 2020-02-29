REGINA -- The CFL Commissioner stopped at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday to speak with Rider fans about his vision for the league.

This is the third year Randy Ambrosie has travelled to CFL cities during the offseason to discuss rule changes and what the future holds for the league.

More than 200 fans packed into the lounge at Mosaic Stadium for the event and were pleased with what they heard from the commissioner.

"What I like about it is how engaging he is, he wants to bring everybody together, really get the players, coaches and GMs and everybody all working together," Rider fan Marj Walton said.

The league’s international growth and the upcoming Grey Cup in Regina were some of the main topics discussed during the question and answer period. Ambrosie was joined on stage by Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds and GM Jeremy O'day.

Ambrosie polled fans on the proposed changes to the league's playoff format. He says the response has been mostly positive so far.

“We're doing some work on behalf of the governors to analyze this new model,” we'll be sharing that with the governors over the next number of days and over the next number of weeks. One element of the analysis is being able to share what the fans think and that's one of the reasons this road show is so valuable