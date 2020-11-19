REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo said he empathizes with the CFL’s uncertain position heading into 2021.

During the Grey Cup Unite’s player media day, the Riders quarterback commented on his feelings about the direction of the league.

“As players, you want to hear the commitment of ‘hey, we’re playing football’ but if I’m the commissioner of the league, you’ve got lots bigger decisions to make,” Fajardo said.

The 2019 CFL All-Star also revealed that a year ago, he turned down a four-year contract offer with the Riders. Instead, he opted for his current two-year deal, which is now a year complete despite a cancelled 2020 season.

“There was interest in me getting back to the NFL and I felt if I locked myself into a four-year deal I might miss an opportunity,” Fajardo explained. “I personally realized how much in debt I am to the CFL and without the CFL I wouldn’t be playing football.”

Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of the 2019 Western Final. The Riders lost 20-13 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Trailing by seven points, Fajardo threw a pass to Kyran Moore with expiring time, but the football hit the uprights.

“When I let go, I’m like ‘we are about to tie this game up,’” Fajardo said. “It’s a tight window but I definitely thought I put enough on it.”

BO LEVI MITCHELL’S SASK. CONNECTIONS

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell also took part in the media session on Thursday. He took the time to sing the praises of Stampeders quarterbacks and running backs coach, Marc Mueller, who is a former Regina Rams quarterback and Queen City product.

“He’s always a guy that I’ve leaned on because of his knowledge of the game and his family’s knowledge of the game,” said Mitchell, who has worked with Mueller for the last six seasons. “I see him taking off in the coaching ranks for sure.”

Mitchell has nurtured another Saskatchewan connection this summer. He’s regularly hit the links with Regina Olympic curling gold medalists, Ben Hebert.

“Great dude, funny dude, we hang out with his family a lot in Chestermere, Alta., and got to golf a lot with him,” Mitchell said.

Grey Cup Unite continues Thursday evening with the All-Decade awards and wraps up on Sunday.