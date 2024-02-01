CFL reception leader Bane Jr. signs extension with Riders
One of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ top receivers is staying with the team through 2025 as the club announced that Shawn Bane Jr. has signed a two year extension.
The deal keeps Bane Jr. with the team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
In 2023 he played in all 18 games for the Riders making 93 receptions, which led the CFL .
Those receptions tallied up to 1,104 yards, the most for a first year Riders receiver since Weston Dressler in 2008.
The 28-year-old also had four games last season with at least 100 receiving yards.
He was also the first Rider to have two 10 reception games since 2017.
Bane Jr. initially joined the Roughriders in February of 2023, after spending the previous three seasons (2020-2022) with the Calgary Stampeders.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
'Suspicious' transaction at Niagara Falls casino leads to money laundering charge: OPP
A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Interest rates not to blame for housing crisis, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike
Around 3,000 of the province's teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.
-
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
-
Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Center in Saskatoon
An inmate who served nearly 40 years in a federal institution over a fatal workplace fight has died in custody.
Winnipeg
-
-
Second suspect arrested following sexual assault of teen: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl last September.
-
‘An air of danger about it’: A look back at former Winnipeg bars and nightclubs of days gone by
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.
Toronto
-
Jurors in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago issued dozens of recommendations Thursday in an effort to prevent similar deaths in the future.
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in western Quebec
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it is investigating a fatal plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
-
Here are some common scams circulating in eastern Ontario
Over the last two months, Ontario Provincial Police received 20 fraud related calls in Bancroft alone and now police across the region are warning people to be on the lookout for scams.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.
-
Abbotsford woman plans family vacation to Dubai after $500K lotto win
An Abbotsford woman who recently won a $500,000 lottery jackpot says she plans to use part of the winnings to take her kids to Dubai.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
Vancouver Island
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
Victoria car fetches record-setting price at U.S. auction
Of the more than 2,000 collectible vehicles up for sale at last week’s Barrett-Jackson car auction in Arizona, none sold for a higher price than the $3.41 million paid for a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL gullwing.
-
Rogers Sugar workers in Vancouver ratify new deal, ending 4-month strike
Unionized employees at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver are heading back to work after reaching a new labour agreement with the company, ending a four-month strike.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
Possible sighting of Sudbury politician's truck the day he went missing
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Guelph advocate living outdoors to bring awareness to homelessness issue
A Guelph man has vowed to live outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.