REGINA
Regina

    • CFL reception leader Bane Jr. signs extension with Riders

    Share

    One of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ top receivers is staying with the team through 2025 as the club announced that Shawn Bane Jr. has signed a two year extension.

    The deal keeps Bane Jr. with the team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

    In 2023 he played in all 18 games for the Riders making 93 receptions, which led the CFL .

    Those receptions tallied up to 1,104 yards, the most for a first year Riders receiver since Weston Dressler in 2008.

    The 28-year-old also had four games last season with at least 100 receiving yards.

    He was also the first Rider to have two 10 reception games since 2017.

    Bane Jr. initially joined the Roughriders in February of 2023, after spending the previous three seasons (2020-2022) with the Calgary Stampeders.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News