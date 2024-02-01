CFL reception leader Bane Jr. signs extension with Riders

One of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ top receivers is staying with the team through 2025 as the club announced that Shawn Bane Jr. has signed a two year extension.

The deal keeps Bane Jr. with the team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2023 he played in all 18 games for the Riders making 93 receptions, which led the CFL .

Those receptions tallied up to 1,104 yards, the most for a first year Riders receiver since Weston Dressler in 2008.

The 28-year-old also had four games last season with at least 100 receiving yards.

He was also the first Rider to have two 10 reception games since 2017.

Bane Jr. initially joined the Roughriders in February of 2023, after spending the previous three seasons (2020-2022) with the Calgary Stampeders.