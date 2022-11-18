CFL's stars shine bright at awards night, Riders bring home hardware
It was a star-studded night at the Conexus Arts Centre where the Canadian Football League (CFL) handed out its annual league awards on Thursday.
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ star returner Mario Alford was a bright spot for the team in 2022 and is now the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.
“I’ve been through a lot being traded mid-way through the season,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”
Alford tweaked an ankle injury from the 2021 season in Week 1 of 2022, leading him to miss three games before he was traded to Saskatchewan in Week 5.
“I’m so thankful the Roughriders gave me another opportunity and traded for me and saw value in me,” he said.
Alford is the 11th player in league history top score four or more kick return touchdowns in one season. He was the fourth player to score them in three different ways with one punt return, one missed field goal return and two kickoff returns, which tied the single-season league record.
“If I’m healthy and I get 10 to 12 punt or kick returns, something special is going to happen,” Alford said.
The West Virginia University product accumulated over 1,600 kick return yards. He his the second Saskatchewan Roughrider to win the award.
JAKE GAUDAUR VETERANS' AWARD
Regina product and local hero Dan Clark won the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.
“[This] means everything,” Clark said. “It means everything I’ve worked for, every leadership capability in myself, the selflessness I can put forward shows to every person in that locker room that I will choose [them] over myself.”
Created in honour of World War II veteran Jake Gaudaur, the award recognizes a Canadian player who best embodies the attributes of Canada’s veterans and the ones held by its namesake of strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian cities.
“Going into a community and having at-risk youth coming to you and telling you something about them that’s going on in their life, that’s rewarding,” Clark said. “That’s what being a professional athlete is all about.”
“Dan represents the wealth of character and strength found among tremendous players in our league,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said.
“He stands tall in the Riders’ locker room as a veteran and as a leader and is every bit as important for what he stands for in the community. [Clark] is an incredible role model to his teammates, the entire league and all Canadians.”
The 34-year-old Clark suffered a broken fibula and a shifted ankle bone in week two of the 2022 season. While still injured, he remained on the sidelines for every game, supporting his teammates through a difficult season, in addition to attending all team meetings where he continued to share his insight and knowledge.
“[My] back was against the wall at that point,” he said. “You either decide that your time head-butting defensive lineman is over or you put yourself into a 25-year-old’s body and mindset and you keep working.”
This was Clark’s second major injury since 2019 when he was ejected from his car driving home following an offseason community appearance.
“Clark champions mental wellness, healthy relationships and anti-bullying across the province, using his own story to inspire others,” the CFL said in a release.
Despite the extent of his injuries, Clark returned in week 17 following a mentally and physically taxing rehabilitation.
“I want to extend my congratulations to Dan on being awarded the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award this year,” Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay said. “Canada’s veterans represent the best of our country and provide folks like Clark the opportunity to make a real difference on and off the football field.”
Clark is the 12th player in league history to be presented the award since its inception in 2010.
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
For the second year in a row, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros took home Most Outstanding Player (MOP).
“Football is the ultimate team sport,” Collaros said. “I can’t do my job if the other 11 guys aren’t doing theirs in unison.”
Collaros recorded his first career 4,000-yard season and led his team to a franchise-record 15 wins. He led the league in touchdown passes with 37, more than a dozen more than any other player.
“What it’s all about is winning,” he said. “And we’ve done a lot of that in the past.”
“He’s a winner,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said. “Any attribute you have to have to win, he has. And he has it in spades.”
Collaros is the fifth player in league history to win MOP in consecutive seasons.
MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke made a name for himself in 2022 posting an 8-2 record, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. His spectacular season behind the centre got him honoured with Most Outstanding Canadian.
“I hope moving forward I’ve shown Canadian quarterbacks will continue to get opportunities, not because of where they come from,” Rourke said.
The Oakville, Ont. product and Ohio University alum registered a league-high six 300-plus yard games, including three games with over 400 yards. He set the CFL’s single-season record for completion percentage at 78.7 per cent while also posting the second-highest passer rating of all-time at 123.6. He also set the single-game Canadian QB passing yard record with 488 yards against Calgary in Week 10.
“Grouping Canadian quarterbacks differently than Americans is detrimental to an extent,” he said. “I’d certainly like to think we’re helping with the product we’re putting on the field.”
JANE MAWBY TRIBUTE AWARD
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ director of ticket operations Gail Mund was honoured with the CFL’s third annual Jane Mawby Tribute Award.
“We don’t do our jobs for recognition,” Mund said. “It takes a team, whether on or off the field. It’s a great honour.”
The award was created to honour Mawby, who spent 28 years working behind the scenes for the Calgary Stampeders.
“I knew Jane a little bit,” Mund said. “And for the league to have this award is awesome.”
“Gail represents everything that our fans value and love about our team,” Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said. “She provides strength and support to her colleagues. She is an exceptional leader for our staff and the organization.”
Mund has totalled 27 years as a member of the Roughriders organization, spending 17 of those as the manager of ticket operations.
“Growing up in Saskatchewan, the team was always apart of who we are,” she said. “It was before, it will be after. And for us who have the privilege to work for the club, we are the stewards.
“You put the club first, you put the fans first, Rider Nation is integral.”
She recently announced she would be retiring in the spring of 2023.
“Thank you Rider nation,” Mund said.
More to come...
