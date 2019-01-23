

CTV Regina





A petition by the Regina Chamber of Commerce is driving support to bring ridesharing to the city.

The province announced ridesharing legislation in December, leaving municipalities responsible for how companies and drivers will operate.

Last week, a proposal for ridesharing regulations was presented at an executive committee meeting. The committee decided it needed more information and amendments were sent back to committee.

The chamber believes ridesharing has enough support to be passed quickly.

“That’s what people want, according to the survey that we did 85 per cent of the people who responded to the survey said ‘We support ridesharing, we want to see it in Regina,’” chamber CEO John Hopkins told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. “The city’s own survey work says there’s huge support for ridesharing in Regina. So, it needs to come here. There’s no question about it.”

The petition has approximately 1,300 signatures.