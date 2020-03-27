REGINA -- The province says it is taking "significant steps" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional facilities.

Two corrections officers at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home and the Ministry of Policing and Corrections says it is working with public health officials to figure out who they contacted.

No offenders in any of the province's correctional facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at this time, the province says. One unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has been quarantined as a precaution against what officials believe is a "non-COVID-19 illness."

Staff exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider and notify their supervisor.

The ministry says it's looking at how to manage the sentenced offender population during the pandemic. It's using existing infrastructure and program space within existing facilities to offer more separation between offenders and staff.

Nurses are monitoring for any symptoms in offenders. If there are suspected illnesses in the offender population, disease-specific precautions are put in place.

Corrections staff and offenders also have personal protective equipment recommended by public health authorities.

The province also says its restricting movement and placement of offenders, suspending or limiting some programming, increasing communication on proper hygiene and contagious disease precautions and enhancing cleaning protocols.