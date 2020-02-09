REGINA -- A Chaplin man is facing two child pornography charges, stemming from an RCMP investigation in November.

Morse RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Chaplin on November 29, 2019, where police believed offences occurred. Several computers and digital storage devices were seized for analysis by the Regina Technological Crime Unit and the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

After investigation, 56-year-old Robert Scott Ackert from Chaplin was arrested on Sunday, and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

He will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday, February 10, 2020.