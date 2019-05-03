

CTV Regina





The Regina police SWAT team was called to two high-risk search warrants on Thursday night.

The first was in the 300 block of McIntyre Street; the other in the 1300 block of Athol Street. Police say the warrants were executed with incident and a number of people were taken into custody.

Police say they expect to lay charges after the warrants and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no other details available at this time.