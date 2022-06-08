Charges laid after breaking and entering incident

Four people are facing charges after an investigation into a break and enter incident on Monday.

Officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of Elphinstone Street around 3:36 p.m. in response to a report of a possible assault in progress, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they intercepted two women who were leaving the area. Two men were also taken into custody without incident, with one of the men alleging to have an expandable baton, an imitation gun and a homemade gun.

After an investigation, a 17-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, as well as a 22-year old woman and a 26-year-old woman, all from the Regina area, were arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering with an Intent to Commit Robbery, along with weapons charges.

All of the accused made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Tuesday.