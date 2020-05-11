REGINA -- The RCMP has charged a woman with drug possession after three syringes containing fentanyl and other drugs were found in Swift Current.

Officers were searching the 100 block of North Service Road around 8 p.m. on May 9 when they found three syringes. Police say the syringes contained four grams of fentanyl, 500 mg of crystal meth and two grams of amphetamines. They also found drug paraphernalia, they said in a news release.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply.

She appeared in court by phone on Monday morning.