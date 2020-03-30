REGINA -- A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after another man was shot in the foot in an alleged home invasion earlier this month.

Police say the man broke into a home in the 1900 block of Montreal Street on March 13. A 38-year-old man inside the home was shot in the foot, police said in a news release.

The suspect was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He was found in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue east on Sunday. He tried to run away, but police say he was arrested nearby. He had a sawed-off shotgun and a second gun in a backpack that he threw on the ground while fleeing police.

The 27-year-old is facing multiple charges in relation to the home invasion and other incidents, including break-and-enter, discharging a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He made his first court appearance on March 30.