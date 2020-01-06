REGINA -- A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after a man was injured in a pepper spray and stabbing incident.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Osler St. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a reported weapons offence. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old man with injuries consistent with pepper spray and stabbing.

The man was reportedly walking through the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of Broad St., when two men exited the business and assaulted him with a knife and pepper spray.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigation, 25-year-old Jesse Veeder of Regina is charged with aggravated assault. He made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).