Charges laid after Sask. man shoots and rams camper-trailer

A man and his dog were injured after a truck rammed into their camper-trailer over the weekend.

At around 3:45 a.m. on July 14, Milestone RCMP responded to a reported assault in the village of Briercrest, about 75 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Police determined that a man rammed a truck into a camper-trailer and shot the trailer soon after, an RCMP news release read.

A man and a dog who were in the camper at the time were both injured.

The man received non-life-threatening injuries and the dog required veterinary care.

RCMP investigated and arrested a 49-year-old man from Claybank at around 11 a.m.

The accused faces five charges, including one count of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats, one count of mischief over $5,000 and one count of causing an animal to suffer.

The man is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Sept. 13.