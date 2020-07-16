REGINA -- Several charges have been laid after a woman was allegedly tied up and assaulted multiple times in a Regina house.

Regina Police said it was alerted to the incident after the victim escaped from the home, where she alleges she was tied up, confined, assaulted and robbed of personal possessions and a vehicle.

In a release, police said the incident began around 9 p.m. on July 6. The woman allegedly visited the house in the 1200 block of Elphinstone St. with an acquaintance. Once there, she said she was attacked, tied up and assaulted throughout the night.

The suspects also allegedly threatened the victim’s child in an attempt to manipulate her.

The next day, the woman told police she was able to escape the home and contacted help. She sustained physical injuries, along with the emotional trauma.

Investigation led by the Street Gang Unit, along with the Street Crimes Units, resulted in the arrests of two women on July 14.

The two women from Regina, 32-years-old and 36-years-old, are both facing charges of forcible confinement, robbery with violence and extortion.

They made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.