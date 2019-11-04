

ctvnewsregina.ca staff





REGINA -- A Regina man and woman are facing charges relating to theft from vehicles in the neighbourhood around the Regina General Hospital.

Torie Bellegarde, 31, and Kerry Shannon, 35 are each charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Bellegarde is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000. Shannon is charged with six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The incidents of theft date back to July. In many cases the front passenger window of a parked vehicle was smashed and items were stolen. Police say some of the stolen items were sold to pawn shops.

Over 10 days ago, Regina police searched a home in the 1300 block of Victoria Ave. where items believed to been stolen in these incidents were recovered.

The accused will appear in court on Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m.