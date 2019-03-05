

CTV Regina





Charges against a Yorkton man accused of shooting fireworks at the Justice of Our Stolen Children camp last summer have been withdrawn.

Brent Holland appeared at Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday for charges of assault and arson related to an incident in August when he fired a Roman candle near the protest camp.

Holland’s lawyer said he wasn’t aware the camp was there. The lawyer asked for the charges to be withdrawn since it was impacting Holland’s job and his ability to travel.

Organizers of the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp were unhappy with the decision.

“He really endangered quite a few lives that night, especially our children who were sleeping in the tipis,” Soolee Papequash said.

“We had just filled our propane tanks that day and there were three full propane tanks that were just behind where he set off the Roman candle. If that went off it probably would have hit the four tipis for sure.”

Camp organizers say they are seeking legal advice to see what their next step will be.