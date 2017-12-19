

Charities in Regina are asking residents to help out with donations throughout the holiday season.

According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, donations across Canada are at a 10-year low.

The Salvation Army said it has seen an increase in volunteers in Regina, but cash donations are down and the charity is worried it might not make its goal for this year.

“This year, we’re actually day-to-day ahead of where we were in previous years,” Maj. Bruce MacKenzie with the Salvation Army. “But this year, we actually have a shorter campaign because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday and so we have one fewer day to have our kettles out. That one day could make a huge difference.”

The Salvation Army noted a tougher economy this year could be leading to fewer donations, but the group is hopeful it can still reach its goals for 2017.