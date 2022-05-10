Charleston Hughes signed by Riders

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes spekas with head coach Chris Jones on the sidelines during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Oct. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes spekas with head coach Chris Jones on the sidelines during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Oct. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener