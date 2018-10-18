

CTV Regina





Roughriders head coach Chris Jones confirmed Thursday that Charleston Hughes will play this weekend after impaired driving charges laid against him last week.

Chris Jones confirmed that #Riders defensive end & CFL sack leader Charleston Hughes, who is facing charges for impaired driving, will play against the Stampeders this Saturday. #cfl pic.twitter.com/ZPhEbeMZpx — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 18, 2018

Hughes was arrested around 2 a.m. last Thursday and charged with impaired driving and failure to take a blood test. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Hughes told media on Wednesday that he is “embarrassed” by his actions. He apologized to his teammates, fans and the Riders organization.

Hughes added “were suppose to be focusing on football right now, and when something like this comes up you feel like it really takes away from what we’re suppose to be focusing on.” — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 17, 2018

The Riders play the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.