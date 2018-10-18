Roughriders head coach Chris Jones confirmed Thursday that Charleston Hughes will play this weekend after impaired driving charges laid against him last week.

 

 

Hughes was arrested around 2 a.m. last Thursday and charged with impaired driving and failure to take a blood test. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Hughes told media on Wednesday that he is “embarrassed” by his actions. He apologized to his teammates, fans and the Riders organization.

 

 

The Riders play the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.