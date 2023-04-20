Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.

RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP news release on Wednesday night, crews responded to a collision between a semi and charter bus on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said initial reports were that one man had been seriously injured in the collision.

There are no reports of additional injuries at this time.

Highway 1 remained closed Wednesday morning from Balgonie to Whitewood, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.

RCMP continue to advise against travel but said if motorists do decide to travel to ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel and that they take extra warm clothes, food, water, a phone charger and have a snow shovel on hand.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings remained in effect Wednesday morning for parts of east-central and southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan.

According to Environment Canada, accumulating snowfall will taper off on Thursday and into Friday.

Further accumulations of five centimetres is expected on Thursday, Environment Canada said.

A City of Regina bus ended up in the ditch Wednesday evening on Victoria Avenue.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the City of Regina said its crews were in "storm mode."

"So they're [crews] focusing on our high speed, high volume roads as well as emergency routes," the city's manager of roadways and seasonal operations Tyler Bien said.

According to Bien, crews have been working 24 hours a day since the onset of the storm applying ice control and plowing where need be.

Bien said once the storm subsides they will re-evaluate their plan.

"So at the end of the storm we will look at what has accumulated on the roads and come up with a game plan for that," he said.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Regina police said it had responded to 12 collisions, two of which resulted in injuries.

Police said they cannot attribute all of the collisions to the weather, but added that roads are becoming extremely icy and are asking drivers to stay home if they can.

