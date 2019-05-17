

CTV Regina





If your May long weekend plans are taking you east of Regina, you may have a long wait ahead as police check on traffic safety.

The RCMP and Regina Police Service’s Combined Traffic Unit are conducting a major check stop on cars headed eastbound on Victoria Ave. heading onto Highway 1.

The check stop is causing delays for drivers in traffic heading out of the city.

It’s part of Canada Road Safety Week as police focus on different traffic safety issues such as impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt enforcement.

According to RCMP the operation on Highway 1 has 10 RPS and RCMP members there and is verifying all possible driving infractions.